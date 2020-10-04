Update: Denton police confirmed at 6:53 a.m. Friday that Mary Conley-West has been located and is safe.
Original story: Denton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 57-year-old woman.
Authorities say Mary Conley-West left her house around 4 p.m. Thursday to go to the store but never returned. She was last seen driving on East McKinney Street in a silver 2017 Kia Rio with Texas license plate KPX2291, officials say.
According to Denton police, Conley-West suffers from serious medical conditions and has a history of fainting.
Conley-West was wearing a white t-shirt with graffiti-style print, a gray jacket, black leggings, and black Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Denton police at 940-349-8181.
