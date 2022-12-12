Denton police looking for missing service dog last seen Sunday night

Police said Violet the German Shepherd was last seen on Colorado Boulevard.

DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton are helping to find a service dog that went missing Sunday night.

The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.

Violet is chipped and wearing a service vest, according to police. They also cleared up confusion about another German Shepherd that was found deceased in the area, saying that dog was male and not wearing a service vest.

Anyone that finds Violet is asked to call 940-349-8181.

UPDATE | 11:26 a.m: We are still looking for Violet and are hopeful she’ll be found safe. Coincidentally and sadly,... Posted by City of Denton Police Department on Sunday, December 11, 2022