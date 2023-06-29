Missing Denton teen last seen three weeks ago

Police said Katy Throneberry left with a male in her parent's car on June 9. The car was found in Downtown Dallas the next day.

DENTON, Texas — A Denton family and police are looking for a missing teenager that has not been seen in three weeks.

On June 12, The Denton Police Department shared information about 16-year-old Katy Throneberry. According to police, she was last seen on Friday, June 9 at the Cracker Barrel in the 4000 block of Interstate 35.

They said the teen was seen on camera leaving with a "taller male" in her parent's car. The car was found unoccupied the next day in downtown Dallas, police said.

Katy is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Katy has glasses, but sometimes does not wear them and may look different without them.

The teen was last seen wearing a brown Nintendo shirt, blue knee-length jean shorts, and glasses.

Police had no description of the male that Katy was seen leaving from the restaurant with.

Anyone with information about Katy's whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Morgan at 940-349-8470.

