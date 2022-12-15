Welfare check leads to dead man found inside Denton home, police say

Detectives began an investigation after they were told by the Social Security Administration that they had been unable to reach a recipient.

DENTON, Texas — The body of a man was found by Denton police on Wednesday as detectives executed a search warrant on a home, the department confirmed to WFAA.

The Denton Police Department (DPD) said detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on a 103-year-old man they had been unable to reach.

DPD said "officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male," and detectives then began an investigation into possible Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Person.

According to Denton police, detectives were able to gain probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant.

While executing the search warrant, police said the conditions inside the home "presented a significant health hazard" and a man, believed to be who the Social Security Administration was attempting to reach, was found dead inside of the home. DPD said it is believed the man had been dead "for a significant time."

Police also found another man and woman inside the home, who were taken to local hospitals for medical evaluations.

DPD said no charges have been filed in either the Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Person investigation or in relation to the death investigation.

Police said, with the help of the Denton Fire Department, it has been determined the home presented no danger to the surrounding neighborhood.