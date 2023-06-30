$43 million multifamily project to kick off in Denton

The forthcoming development, located at the southeast corner of Bonnie Brae and Elm Street, would total 307 units.

CPG Development plans to bring a new $43 million multifamily project to the northern portion of Denton.

The forthcoming development, located at the southeast corner of Bonnie Brae and Elm Street, would total 307 units. The project should kick off early next year and wrap up by 2026, according to a filing with the state.

The developer has billed the project as Class A+. The development, dubbed The Mark at Denton, would feature 12 buildings and resident amenities, including stone countertops, stainless appliances, a large fitness center, a game room, lounge room and a large dog park.

The development will include different unit types, including townhome, 3-story walkup and 4-story elevator-serviced. The project will also come with a resort-style pool.

“We’d like to continue the strong trend of raising the bar for residential developments in the City of Denton,” said a CPG Development spokesperson in an email statement. “We intend to accomplish this through excellence in design, construction and operation.”

The firm will pursue a HUD-insured loan for the project. However, CPG is still early in the application process, the spokesperson said.

Denton has seen a spate of multifamily development recently. Last month, the Business Journal reported that Greystar Real Estate Partners plans to bring a $51 million project to the southeast portion of the city.

The forthcoming project, called Birchway Denton Phase 3, would bring roughly 336 units. Located at 1710 Northstar Road, the development will break ground toward the end of the year, according to a filing with the state.

Last year, a project under the name Birchway Denton Phase 2A got underway near the site of the new project. Located near South Mayhill Road and Spencer Road, the project featured almost 400 units.