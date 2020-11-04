DENTON, Texas — A resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center was filmed leaving the campus on foot Friday despite the facility being on strict lockdown as it handles a COVID-19 outbreak inside its 189-acre property.

The resident was quickly approached by staff and ushered back to the facility unharmed, video shows.

Denton County has recorded 453 cases of the coronavirus and an estimated 100 cases can be traced back to the living facility, which houses hundreds of people with intellectual disabilities.

As of Friday, 51 residents have been infected with the disease, and at least 47 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility has been under strict lockdown since the outbreak began there in March. Only staff can come and go. Visitors are no longer permitted.

Angela Biggs' 29-year-old daughter, Amber Reynolds, has lived at the facility for six years. Biggs has been worried but supportive of the staff during the outbreak.

On Friday, Biggs and other relatives gathered outside the facility to cheer on staff as they entered and exited the campus.

"Most of the families support the direct care staff and we love them and appreciate them. Right now, we know it's hard," Biggs said.

They brought signs and cheered as cars went by. Biggs filmed a majority of the gathering on her cellphone.

But at one point, the camera turns to a woman walking out the front security gate as cars behind her wait to pass.

"She started walking really purposefully towards us," Biggs said.

On the recording, Biggs can be heard asking the woman if she's an employee, but the woman ignores her and keeps walking toward State School Road.

"When she didn't answer, I knew she was a resident," Biggs said.

The video shows the woman continue to ignore those gathered outside the facility as they ask if they can help her.

When the woman starts walking into traffic, a former employee can be seen grabbing the woman by the arm and asking for someone to call security.

Staff can then be seen making their way to the woman. After a brief discussion with the resident, they walk her back to the campus.

The former employee "was great with her," Biggs said. "It was uneventful but eventful."

But Biggs said she wonders whether the incident could've been avoided.

"My question is, who's on guard?" Biggs said.

Texas Department of Health and Human Services officials said that "any incidents that may or may not involve our residents are confidential."

They did not say whether security measures would be reviewed after Friday's incident.

"We are grateful for the commitment and dedication of our staff to caring for our residents, especially during this challenging time," said spokeswoman Christine Mann. "They are providing outstanding service to Texas."

This isn't the first time a resident at the Denton state-run facility has wandered off.

In July 2019, 41-year-old Kevin Lewis went missing on the campus and was later found dead on facility grounds.

Biggs told WFAA that her daughter has left the facility before too.

But she remains supportive of staff members. She said she's reminded there's a lot at stake on the campus.

"To whom much is given, much is required," Biggs said.

