Denton police: Two young children, 1 adult killed in crash that has shut down Highway 380

Westbound traffic is shut down at Fishtrap Road and eastbound traffic is closed at Mayhill Road, police said.

DENTON, Texas — This story will be updated Sunday as police provide additional information.

Multiple people were killed in a crash that has completely shut down Highway 380 in Denton, police said Sunday afternoon.

At least three people were killed in the crash. Two of the victims were young children: one was 12 months old, the other a 5-year-old, according to police. The other victim was an adult.

Two other adults are also currently in critical condition, police said. A fourth adult is in stable condition.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Rockhill Road, according to police. Denton police and fire crews were responding to the crash site and said multiple vehicles were involved but do not yet know how many.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. Other agencies have responded to help with traffic control, according to police.

