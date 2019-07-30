Two separate incidents over the weekend likely involving white supremacist groups in Denton has the attention of the city council.

City council member Deb Armintor, who is also Jewish, tells WFAA that she was incredibly disheartened to see video of a group of people chanting "Reclaim America" outside Rubber Gloves Studio on Saturday night. WFAA reported Monday that the group Patriot Front took responsibility for Saturday's demonstration.

A day later the manager at Harvest House was assaulted by a group of people who appear to espouse similar white nationalist views. Members of the group were wearing swastika tattoos and yelling anti-Semitic slurs.

Armintor tells WFAA the assault occurred while the manager was attempting to kick out the group from the bar.

"Everyone should stand up to Nazism in that way. To say, 'You're not welcome here,'" Armintor said.

Catherine Giles, an activist, saw the video of the group chanting and decided to hold an anti-hate rally at the Denton County Courthouse.

"It made me sick to my stomach. Denton is better than this," Giles said.

Denton Police can confirm officers were called to both incidents. In both cases the spokesperson said the groups were gone before officers arrived. Denton Police say the investigation into the assault is ongoing.

An anti-hate rally is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Denton County Courthouse.