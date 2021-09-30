Denton man accused of killing his roommate, police say

Tony Brett Mason faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 22-year-old Isaiah Dre'von Harpe.

DENTON, Texas — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of his roommate in Denton, police said.

Harpe died Sunday in a shooting at his apartment in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street in Denton, near U.S. 377, police said.

The investigation led detectives to Mason, Harpe's roommate. Mason was arrested Wednesday night in Fort Worth in the 3400 block of East Lancaster on a warrant for the gun possession charge.

Mason was taken to the Denton jail, where detectives interviewed him. During the interview, Mason "provided investigators with a full confession" in the killing of Harpe, according to a police news release.

Mason told police that he shot Harpe multiple times after a verbal argument they had, the police release said. Mason also told investigators that a gun they recovered during his arrest was the gun he used to shoot Harpe, police said.

After interviewing Mason, police got a murder warrant signed by a judge.

In the news release, police thanked witnesses "who came forward and provided tips to our investigators; you are part of our team." More information about the investigation has not been released.