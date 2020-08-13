Denton Guyer HS senior dies following cross country workout Thursday

A 17-year-old student from Denton Guyer High School died Thursday following a cross country practice, officials said.
Denton Fire-Rescue responded just after 8 a.m. to South Lakes Park where they found the young man unconscious and unresponsive, police said.
Witnesses had begun administering CPR when first responders arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where the student was pronounced dead, officials said.
Police did not release any additional details about the incident.
In a letter to parents, school officials identified the student as Dylan Dorrell, who was set to graduate in 2021.
School officials said the counseling department was working with students and staff. Denton police said they are working with the district to make crisis counselors available for those impacted.