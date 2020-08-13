Denton Guyer HS senior dies following cross country workout Thursday

Police said witnesses at the park administered CPR, but the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 17-year-old student from Denton Guyer High School died Thursday following a cross country practice, officials said.

Denton Fire-Rescue responded just after 8 a.m. to South Lakes Park where they found the young man unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

Witnesses had begun administering CPR when first responders arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where the student was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police did not release any additional details about the incident.

In a letter to parents, school officials identified the student as Dylan Dorrell, who was set to graduate in 2021.