DENTON, Texas — Denton police are warning the public of a skimming device found at a gas station.

The owner of Millennium Shell found a skimmer on July 24 at 801 E. Sherman Drive, officials said.

Investigators said the owner does routine checks on the gas pumps because of past concerns of possible skimming devices.

Police are advising anyone who used their credit or debit card at this location from July 14 through July 24 to review their financial statements.

