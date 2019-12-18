THE COLONY, Texas — Police have issued an alert for a missing woman whose disappearance poses a threat to her safety.

Viridiana Arevalo, 23, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday in the 5200 block of Runyon Drive in The Colony, Texas.

The CLEAR Alert was issued Wednesday morning.

Arevalo is described as 5-feet tall and 130 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings iwth a pink stripe.

Anyone with information about Arevalo should contact The Colony Police Department at 972-625-1887.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking and developing news, download the WFAA app.

What is a CLEAR Alert

State legislation created the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program in 2019. The goal of the legislation was to close the missing persons alert gap, between children and senior citizens.

A CLEAR Alert helps law enforcement agencies find adults who are missing, kidnapped, or abducted and in immediate danger of injury or death. The program also aims to help locate potential suspects.

The program also honors victims of violence who spurred the movement to create the program: Cayley Mandadi; D'Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.

RELATED: Texas has two new types of emergency alerts: Camo Alerts and CLEAR Alerts

What is the criteria for a CLEAR Alert

There are a few criteria that must be met to issue a CLEAR Alert:

First, the individual must be between 18 and 64 years of age, and their location must be unknown.

Second, a preliminary investigation should verify that the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or their disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping.

Third, the request for a CLEAR Alert needs to be made with 72 hours of the person's disappearance.

Finally, there must be sufficient information to share with the public to help find the person, suspect or vehicle involved in the disappearance.

