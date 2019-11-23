PILOT POINT, Texas — A 28-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly having explosive materials, authorities say.

According to officials, Ruendi Sanchez-Juarez, 28, was booked into the Denton County Jail after police found explosive devices inside his vehicle.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 11000 block of Fritcher Meadows. While patrolling the area, police say they saw Sanchez-Juarez in his parked vehicle.

Police began to search the vehicle and that's when Denton bomb squad officers discovered two explosive devices inside the car, according to officials.

Authorities then executed a warrant and searched Juarez’s residence.

Upon entering, bomb technicians say the front door had a "booby trap." Officials were able to get inside the house safely, according to a news release.

Investigators did not discover any additional explosive materials inside the house, police say.

