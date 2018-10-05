DENTON, Texas -- Four years ago, Denton ISD made a big change to allow middle and high school students to retake certain tests and assignments to get a better grade. Now, the district is doing their own redo, tweaking guidelines to respond to some complaints.

District officials presented the plan to the school board yesterday. Guidelines will still allow retakes and redos of some assignments, an approach that is called standards-based learning and is growing in popularity across the country.

"The learning is what matters, rather than how long it took," said Susannah O'Bara, area superintendent for Denton ISD. "What we don't want is taking advantage of it."

O'Bara said there have been two major problems with the existing guidelines. Some students were using the policy to slack off, knowing that they could retake exams. Other, high-achieving students used retake after retake to chase a perfect GPA. And it all amounted to more work for teachers.

"That was putting the burden on the teacher, and the goal of this is to make the student more accountable for their own learning," said O'Bara.

So starting next school year, students will only be allowed to have reassessments if they score below a 90 on an exam or assignment. To be eligible, they will have to demonstrate they've learned more by completing tutoring or other classwork. And they will have one opportunity to retake within four days after the initial exam.

"I feel very strongly this is not coddling students. This implemented well, this done successfully, should put the burden back on the student," O'Bara said.

When standards-based learning was introduced in the district, it was controversial among many parents. O'Bara said that they now have proof that it works. On state exams that can't be retaken, passing rates are up double digits in Denton in several subjects, including Algebra I, Biology and U.S. History.

O'Bara said that while retakes may ruffle parents who did not have that option when they are in school, the idea is growing in popularity. Several North Texas districts now have similar approaches, and she said that some 25 percent of schools nationwide use standards-based learning.

"I have no doubt it's taking hold, but it will take time," she said.

District officials said they will continue to assess and rework the specifics of their guidelines to make them more effective, relying on feedback from students, parents and teachers.

