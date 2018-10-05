PILOT POINT, Texas -- Crews are searching a Denton County pond after a person was reported missing in the water Wednesday evening, Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Two people were in a canoe fishing when it tipped over. One person did not resurface. Officials were called to the scene after receiving a call shortly after 7 p.m. The search appears to be on private property.

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team arrived at the scene and have been searching for more than two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

