PILOT POINT, Texas -- Crews have found the body of a person who disappeared into a Denton County pond Wednsday evening, the Denton County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Two people were in a canoe fishing when it tipped over, offiicals told WFAA. One person did not resurface.

Officials were called to the scene after receiving a call shortly after 7 p.m. The search appeared to be on private property. The Lewisville Fire Department dive team arrived at the scene and helped search.

The sheriff's office confirmed the body had been found just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

No names have been released.

