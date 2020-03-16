DENTON, Texas — Several schools throughout North Texas announced closures or extensions of spring break due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It left one Denton family concerned about the students who rely on free and reduced meals.

Matt and Lilly Kohandani have owned Mi Casita Mexican Food in Denton for 24 years ago. Together, they have five grown children who once depended on school lunch programs.

They decided to post on Facebook, offering free lunches to children in need.

Matt Kohandani said business has slowed down since the novel coronavirus crisis started, but it is an important time to take care of his community.

"Our kids were in a school lunch program back then too, and I know what it takes and how hard it is," he said. "They need food, they get it. That's all they need to do. No questions asked."

The meals are available at the drive-through or for take-out in order to practice social distancing.

"It's all about family," said Lilly Kohandani.

The free lunches for children are available between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. from March 16 to 20 at 110 N Carroll in Denton. Each child can get one meal per day. Children must be present while ordering.

