DENTON, Texas — A Denton police officer suffered minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his vehicle overnight.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of W. McKinney Street and North Elm Street.

Officials did not immediately release the suspect's name. They did, however, confirm the suspect is a 31-year-old man who has been arrested on DWI charges in the past.

The police officer did not require immediate medical attention and is expected to be OK, officials say.

