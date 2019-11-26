DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A preschool in Denton was forced to evacuate Tuesday due to a gas leak, officials say.

Atomos officials say crews will work through the night to replace the line.

The evacuation occurred around 12 p.m. on Tuesday near the 3700 block of E McKinney Street.

At least seven businesses, including the Kids Zone Learning Center, were impacted by the underground gas leak, Denton Fire officials say.

Officials say the leak was discovered while Atmos crews were filling in holes after gas meters were struck by a vehicle in the summer.

No one was injured during Tuesday's incident, according to authorities.

