A man was fatally shot in Sanger Monday night after he pointed a weapon at a Denton County Sheriff's Deputy, according to a statement from the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of View Road in Sanger, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division were trying to find a suspect wanted on felony warrants in Flordia.

The man jumped through a window and ran away from the deputies, who gave chase. During the foot chase, the man displayed a handgun to the deputies. The deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, according to the sheriff's office. The man refused to drop the gun, and a deputy shot the man.

The man was later pronounced dead at Medical City Denton.

Officers are still at the scene fo the shooting processing evidence. The name of the victim will be withheld until next of kin has been notified.

