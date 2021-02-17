Denton County dealing with fuel scarcity, communities without power and water, judge says

Denton County Judge Andy Eads told WFAA that places like Corinth, Aubrey, and Pilot Point have households dealing with no power and water.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Communities across Denton County aren't just without power, but water too County Judge Andy Eads told WFAA Tuesday, while trying to come up with fast solutions before another storm rolled into the area.

Several pumping stations, per Eads, stopped working due to lack of electricity when frigid temperatures dropped way below freezing.

Some of the areas impacted that Eads named were Corinth, Pilot Point, and Aubrey.

"So many county residents are sadly without power and water,” Judge Eads said. “We’re working to get that fixed in this situation.”

Eads has asked the state for help when it comes to getting fuel to the area. He made an emergency declaration Tuesday.

Eads also said he was concerned about first responders not having any fuel.

“They have had an increase in call volume and so, that really compounds the problem,” Eads said.

Numerous warming shelters have been opened in Denton. Lots of hotels in the area have been booked solid.