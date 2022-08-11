Democrat Jasmine Crockett wins Dallas congressional seat to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson

Jasmine Crockett won U.S. House District 30, which covers much of Dallas and parts of southern Dallas County.

DALLAS — Democrat Jasmine Crockett has won U.S. House District 30, which covers much of Dallas and parts of southern Dallas County.

The Associated Press called the race just over 30 minutes after polls closed in North Texas. Crockett defeated Republican James Rodgers.

Crockett, the state representative for Texas House District 100, was running to replace longtime congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. After nearly 30 years in Congress, Johnson announced last year that she was retiring.

Crockett is a civil rights attorney and state representative in Dallas who had the endorsement of Johnson through the March primary election and midterm election.

Crockett was at the Oak Lawn Public Library in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon as voters waited in line.

Ran into @JasmineForUS at Oaklawn Public Library. Asked how optimistic she’s feeling this Election Day and what’s her last-minute message to voters… #WFAA #TexasVotes pic.twitter.com/KL8JxS0UEs — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) November 9, 2022