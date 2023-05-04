Deep Ellum launching valet parking service, expanding rideshare 'flow zone'

Valet parking will begin on May 11 and will be available Thursdays through Sundays.

DALLAS — The Dallas neighborhood of Deep Ellum is looking to make the entertainment district more walkable, safer and accessible as it approaches its peak visitor season.

The Deep Ellum Foundation on Thursday announced that it will be launching a new valet service and expanding its rideshare "flow zone" to offer more convenience to visitors.

The valet service will begin on May 11 and will be available Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. The area will be located at 2625 Commerce Street between Twisted Root and DOT's Hop House.

A 50% off promotion for valet service will also be running for a limited time starting on May 11, according to the foundation.

The Deep Ellum Foundation also said the neighborhood's rideshare "flow zone" will be expanding starting on Friday, May 12. The zone was first launched in 2019 and is modeled after DFW Airport's rideshare drop-off and pick-up areas.

A new "flow zone" will be located at 2551 Elm Street, next to Elm & Good and across from Velvet Taco. Other locations are on Good Latimer Expressway, Commerce Street, Malcom X Boulevard, Floyd Street and Swiss Avenue.

The rideshare zones are available on Fridays and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The foundation said the Dallas Police Department will also be resuming street closures for pedestrian-only traffic during this peak visitor season.