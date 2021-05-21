Deadly crash in Weatherford closes some lanes of I-20, expect delays for several hours, city says

The closure begins on eastbound I-20 near Center Point Road, the city said. One westbound lane is open, according to TxDOT.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — One person died in a major crash in Weatherford, which prompted the closure of eastbound Interstate 20. One westbound lane has been reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 3:14 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at Center Point Road, which is where the closure begins, according to TxDOT. A man died in the crash and there were no other fatalities, the City of Weatherford said.

Police have not released any other information on what led to the crash.

Drivers are being diverted to the Bankhead Highway exit to continue eastbound on the access road. One westbound lane is open, according to TxDOT.

Weatherford ISD urged parents to stay aware of the traffic conditions.

"Please be aware that it may take you longer to travel to your child's campus for dismissal and that buses may take longer to arrive to bus stops this afternoon," the district wrote on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those involved in this accident."