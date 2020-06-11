7 people killed in 4 overnight crashes, Fort Worth police say

Authorities have not released the names of the people who died.

Updated at 7:06 a.m. Friday with information on a fourth deadly crash.

Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating four deadly crashes that occurred overnight. A total of seven people were killed, officials said.

The first crash occurred around 12:08 a.m. Friday near 4700 West Risinger Road. According to police, two vehicles that were allegedly street racing caused the accident.

Authorities said a vehicle from an intersecting road pulled out onto Risinger, causing one of the racing vehicles to strike the car.

Police said that's when the vehicle flipped over and the racing vehicle struck a stone wall. Two people were inside the car that flipped, one person was in the racing vehicle.

Officials said all three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle that was allegedly racing was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Less than an hour later, another crash occurred around 12:56 a.m. near 7800 E Freeway EB. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck the freeway sign metal pylon.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said the cause of this crash is unknown.

Another deadly crash occurred around 2:37 a.m. at Loop 820 EB and Campus Drive.

Police said the cause of this crash is still unknown but at this time it appears two vehicles and a possible pedestrian were involved.

Authorities said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries but are expected to survive, officials said.

The fourth crash of the morning occurred at 3 a.m. Friday near 12214 Camp Bowie West Blvd.

Authorities said a person was speeding, lost control of their motorcycle, and hit a curb. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.