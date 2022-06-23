Man shot and killed inside Dave and Buster's in Dallas, police say

The incident happened at the Dave and Buster's at 9450 North Central Expressway, near Walnut Hill Lane.

DALLAS — One man was shot and killed at a Dave & Buster's restaurant in North Dallas late Wednesday night, police said.

The incident happened at the Dave & Buster's at 9450 North Central Expressway, near Walnut Hill Lane. Officers were dispatched to the location around 11:30 p.m.

Police said two men were fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

A 29-year-old man died at the scene, police said. No arrests have been made, and more information about the shooting was not yet available.