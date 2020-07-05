Daughter of nurse paints rocks to show appreciation for healthcare workers

17-year-old Emily Wildman had her school year cut short due to COVID-19. Every day since, she's been painting rocks for healthcare workers.

She paints them to look like a person wearing a scrub cap and mask. Every cap has different decorations, including pink hearts, patriotic stripes, or even the word "HERO" boldly written across.



While some say it looks like a nurse or a doctor, Emily said, "It's the dietitians. It's the housekeeping staff. It's everybody that is involved in the healthcare industry and is helping to get people in and out of the hospital."

They are all Emily's heroes. And these rocks are inspired by her favorite healthcare worker, her mom.

Michelle Wildman has been a nurse for 21 years. She's been at Medical City Fort Worth for four years, and is the Director of Inpatient Neurological Services.

She's been taking Emily's rocks to work and handing them out to her coworkers.

"When she first made the rocks, she painted 16 of them, and I took them to work and gave them out," Michelle said with a smile. "And I came back home and I said 16 rocks is not enough."

So, Emily kept painting. She has painted more than 100 rocks.

She said the patriotic rocks are most popular among men, while the hearts are most popular among women. But overall, the ones with the word "HERO" are the favorites.

Emily continues to paint the rocks to let healthcare workers know she appreciates what they are doing in these uncertain times.

