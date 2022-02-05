Two homicide investigations underway at Dallas DART stations; police asking for help identifying suspects and victims

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, a man was murdered after getting into a fight with a group of people on the southbound side of Cedar Station, DART says.

DALLAS — Throughout the weekend, DART police have been investigating a murder at the Cedars Station near downtown Dallas.

This is the second murder at a DART station in a matter of one month.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, a man was murdered after getting into a fight with a group of people on the southbound side of Cedar Station, according to DART officials.

“There was a disagreement with a series of about four individuals there on the platform, and led to a shooting,” said Gordon Shattles, from DART.

The shooting happened around the corner from the Dallas Police Department headquarters.

“It happened at a very dense part of Dallas, very important station for Dallas. Of course, making sure it’s safe for our passengers,” said Shattles.

Investigators are combing through hours worth of video from the platform. They’re also going around to several businesses and gathering surveillance video.

“One of the really important parts of this is, what was the cause of the argument. Witnesses we spoke to do not know,” said Shattles.

This comes one month after another man was killed at the Ledbetter train station.

Authorities were handing out a poster looking for the suspect.

“We’re asking the public, if you see this individual, do not approach this individual, please contact us directly,” said Shattles.