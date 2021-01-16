DART police chief dies just weeks into retirement, spokesperson says

James Spiller retired after serving nearly 20 years as the chief of police for DART.

The man who led DART Police through the July 7, 2016 ambush in downtown Dallas has died, just weeks into his retirement.

James Spiller retired in December after serving nearly 20 years as the chief of police for DART.

“Chief Spiller always led the DART Police Department with distinction and honor. His positive attitude and desire to be of service to others encouraged us all, even during our darkest hours,” said DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles.

Spiller joined DART in 2001 after a 25-year career with the U.S. Air Force.

“Our prayers go out to his family, as well as the entire DART Police Department during this very difficult time,” said Shattles.