DART: Man dead after being hit by Dallas Streetcar

A man died Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a Dallas Streetcar on the Houston Street Bridge, Dallas Area Rapid Transit police said.
The man was jogging with earbuds in his ears, a phone in his hand and his back to the streetcar around 3:30 p.m., police said. He was trying to jog across the tracks without looking, police said.
DART police are still investigating the death.
