x
Skip Navigation

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

local

DART: Man dead after being hit by Dallas Streetcar

DART police are still investigating the death.

A man died Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a Dallas Streetcar on the Houston Street Bridge, Dallas Area Rapid Transit police said.

The man was jogging with earbuds in his ears, a phone in his hand and his back to the streetcar around 3:30 p.m., police said. He was trying to jog across the tracks without looking, police said. 

DART police are still investigating the death.

More on WFAA: