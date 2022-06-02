DART announces long-term changes to bus services due to driver shortage

Starting June 13, almost one-third of DART bus routes will have service times delayed by 5 to 10 minutes. They're expecting to go back to normal early next year.

DALLAS — Many people who use DART to travel might notice a change in their bus route schedule in the next few weeks.

Dallas Rapid Area Transit announced Thursday that it will have long-term changes to the frequency of its bus services. The adjustments will be for 31 of its 97 bus routes.

The company says it's been affected by a nationwide shortage of bus operators and is looking to hire more employees.

Starting Monday, June 13, the impacted bus routes that usually operate every 15 minutes will start operating every 20 minutes. Some routes with 20-minute midday and early evening services will begin operating every 30 minutes.

The new service schedule is set to run until Jan. 23, 2023, depending on how many operators DART can hire by then.

The company wrote in the announcement, "These temporary service frequency adjustments will ensure that passengers can rely on the DART bus service schedule, improving service and reducing bus stop wait times, while we continue to aggressively recruit new bus operators."

These changes only apply to the 31 bus routes. Light rail service, the Trinity Railway Express and the Dallas Streetcar will stay the same.