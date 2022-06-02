DART announces long-term changes to bus services due to driver shortage

DALLAS — Many people who use DART to travel might notice a change in their bus route schedule in the next few weeks.
Dallas Rapid Area Transit announced Thursday that it will have long-term changes to the frequency of its bus services. The adjustments will be for 31 of its 97 bus routes.
The company says it's been affected by a nationwide shortage of bus operators and is looking to hire more employees.
Starting Monday, June 13, the impacted bus routes that usually operate every 15 minutes will start operating every 20 minutes. Some routes with 20-minute midday and early evening services will begin operating every 30 minutes.
The new service schedule is set to run until Jan. 23, 2023, depending on how many operators DART can hire by then.
The company wrote in the announcement, "These temporary service frequency adjustments will ensure that passengers can rely on the DART bus service schedule, improving service and reducing bus stop wait times, while we continue to aggressively recruit new bus operators."
These changes only apply to the 31 bus routes. Light rail service, the Trinity Railway Express and the Dallas Streetcar will stay the same.
Schedules will be changed for the following routes:
- Route 1 - Malcom X/Maple
- Route 3 - Ross
- Route 9 - Jefferson/Gaston
- Route 13 - Ervay
- Route 15 - Buckner
- Route 16 - Ferguson
- Route 17 - Skillman
- Route 18 - Samuell
- Route 20 - Northwest Highway
- Route 22 - Forest Lane
- Route 23 - Haskell
- Route 25 - Cockrell Hill North
- Route 27 - Ridgecrest
- Route 28 - Singleton
- Route 30 - Lake June
- Route 38 - Ledbetter
- Route 41 - Bonnie View
- Route 45 - Marsalis
- Route 47 - Polk
- Route 57 - Westmoreland
- Route 101 - Hampton
- Route 102 - Ft. Worth
- Route 103 - Cedar Springs
- Route 104 - Illinois
- Route 105 - Henderson
- Route 106 - Bickers
- Route 108 - Camp Wisdom
- Route 109 - Beckley
- Route 114 - East Oak Cliff
- Route 215 - Kiest
- Route 218 - Military
- Route 220 - Scyene
- Route 305 - Addison Transit Center
- Route 306 - Glenn Heights Park & Ride