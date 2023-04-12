Family of woman killed in Deep Ellum shooting sues the bar where it happened

The shooting happened early on the morning of March 15, when a woman and a man, Jones, 30, and Rickey Gossett, 37, were killed.

DALLAS — The family of a woman shot and killed at a Deep Ellum bar last month has sued the bar, accusing it of knowing about the suspected shooter and having "an opportunity to call the police prior to the shooting," according to court documents.

Danielle Jones' family is suing the Bitter End bar, which is located at 2826 Elm Street.

WFAA reached out to the owners of the bar for comment but did not hear back Wednesday.

Police said investigators learned that one of the victims, Gossett, was on the patio of the bar when he was approached by a suspect "who fired multiple shots," hitting him, according to a news release.

One of the fired rounds went through a window at the bar and hit Jones, who was standing inside, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Jones' family's lawsuit accuses the Bitter End of not ensuring "sufficient security measures, personnel, guards and patrols" at the bar, "as well as failing to ensure adequate access controls to prevent loitering, to reasonably ensure the safety of their premises despite being located in an area where crime is prevalent."

The lawsuit said the Bitter End "knew of the shooter and had an opportunity to call the police prior to the shooting."

More information about the bar's alleged knowledge of the suspect was not included in the lawsuit, but the suit claims the Bitter End "of many similar and/or violent crimes within the immediate vicinity of and/or on the premises."

The lawsuit said the Bitter End should have known that "dangerous individuals might come upon the property due to inadequate supervision, monitoring, and patrolling of the premises."