Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot set for in-person event this year

More than 12,000 participants are expected this year, organizers said.

DALLAS — Get your running shoes ready! The 54th annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot will be held in person this year after the 2020 in-person event was canceled.

Runners also have the option to participate virtually, meaning you can run the race from your own neighborhood, race organizers said Tuesday.

Registration is now open for the 8-mile or 5K run on Thursday, Nov. 25 in Downtown Dallas. The in-person start times are 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. so people can choose what time works best for them.

Runners will receive an official long-sleeve T-shirt while supplies last and in-person participants will have a chance to get a finishers medal at the finish line, the YMCA said.

People who are running virtually can enter their self-timed results. Virtual participants will also have the opportunity to win free giveaways provided by some of the 2021 sponsors.

Registration is $15 for babies, toddlers and kids 5 years and under. Strollers are allowed on the courses. For dogs, registration is $15. These prices include race swag for your kids or dog.

“After having a completely virtual Turkey Trot in 2020 due to COVID-19, we’re so excited to bring back a safe in-person option this year,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “With more than 12,000 expected participants this year, we know people are looking forward to once again being together to celebrate this annual Thanksgiving Day tradition.”