When Dana Bucko looks at pictures of herself in college, she sees an innocence unspoiled.

"I was very sweet still," she said. "I saw [the world as] bright and shiny and I could still do anything."

She was in a sorority, student government and cheer at St. Gregory’s University, a Catholic college outside Oklahoma City. While there, she bonded with an authority figure that she says casts a pall on every memory she made.

"The door started closing, the door started locking," she said, of their 30 to an hour long personal conversations she says she had with the person many times a week.

"Our interactions became more like a relationship, now as I look back on it," Bucko said. "If I would have pushed for a kiss or pushed or leaned in, it would have happened. That was the time that I knew something was wrong.

Bucko says she mentioned her discomfort to an adult, but nothing was done. She said nothing more until others with shared stories came forward, years later. Bucko, now in Dallas, and another student filed suit against the University.

"The school knew and they failed to act," said Taylor Jack of RolleLaw based in Dallas. She represents both women in the suit that alleges someone WFAA is not naming in the St. Gregory's community groomed numerous girls for sexual abuse and that the school failed to adequately investigate.

"They have policy’s about sexual harassment and they followed none of them as far as we’re concerned," said Jack.

The University’s lawyer told WFAA they can’t comment on litigation, but filed an answer to the suit in an Oklahoma court denying those allegations. Bucko hopes the suit brings accountability, but there’s another goal she has in speaking out.

"I would just try to tell parents and people at churches that the sweet girl that you are so proud of that’s about to go to school for the first time...sit her down and sit her close and explain boundaries," said Bucko. "I think that would have saved me a lot of heartache."

St. Gregory's closed due to lack of funding at the end of last year. The University is now in bankruptcy court. It's likely Bucko's case will move forward only after that process is complete.

