No, a Dallas woman didn't die doing the milk crate challenge. Police say she was injured

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA that police responded to an injured person call.

DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA that social media reports circulating about a woman who died after participating in the milk crate challenge are false; the woman did not die and was only injured.

"The milk crate challenge? We really don't know much about it," Chief Eddie Garcia said Wednesday during a news conference. "I know there's been reports that someone lost their life. The report we've gotten is that we took an injured person report. That individual did not perish from that challenge."

Officers responded about 11 p.m. Monday to the 8300 block of La Prada Drive. There was an injured person at the location and an injured person report was filed, police said. No further information was available about the incident.

The milk crate challenge has been circulating on social media this week. People take videos as they try to walk across stacked empty crates.