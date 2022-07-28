Dallas Wings’ Isabelle Harrison honored with May WNBA Cares Community Assist Award

Izzy makes it a point to encourage others, while advocating for mental health and providing care across her community.

DALLAS — Dallas Wings forward Isabelle “Izzy” Harrison has been named the May WNBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for her commitment to community service across Dallas-Fort Worth and advocating for mental health.

At the start of her WNBA season, Harrison participated in the Dallas Wings Fresh Kick Giveaway in collaboration with national non-profit HaveASole, providing 55 children at For Oak Cliff with free shoes.

The local nonprofit's mission is to help provide the Oak Cliff community and students with the necessary resources, services and supplies to be successful, especially for students during the school year.

At the 'Fresh Kick' giveaway, Harrison went above and beyond by serving as the kids’ “personal shopper,” answering questions, taking pictures, offering advice, inspiration and fashion tips along the way.

In addition to having a passion for her community, Harrison is an advocate for mental health. She makes it a point to continuously use her platform to encourage others.

This summer, a WNBA fan reached out to Harrison to thank her for providing him hope and encouragement during a “very dark time when he was struggling with mental health,” two years after he attempted suicide, according to a news release.

In response, Harrison reached back out to him with an all-expenses paid trip, including courtside seats to a Wings game against the New York Liberty in Brooklyn in May. After the game, she also gifted him with a pair of sneakers.

It was an unforgettable moment:

Her commitment to service doesn’t go unnoticed.



Congrats to Isabelle Harrison on being the recipient of the May @WNBA Cares Community Assist Award 🤍 pic.twitter.com/In9eUTRy5p — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 28, 2022