Dallas Water Utilities to start shutting off water of customers not making payments

DALLAS — With more than 10% of its customers having overdue balances, Dallas Water Utilities is asking these people to set up a scheduled payment plan before the company begins shutting off their water.

Currently 11% of Dallas Water Utilities' customers have overdue balances of more than 60 days with 50% of them having a balance under $300, according to the utility company.

Dallas Water Utilities is encouraging customers with outstanding balances of more than 60 days to establish payment plans by Oct. 1.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Dallas Water Utilities suspended water disconnections and late fee charges. The company will resume water disconnections for accounts that are past due and will begin applying late fees for past due balances starting Oct. 1.

“DWU understands that customers with past due balances are facing financial hardships,” Director of Dallas Water Utilities Terry Lowery said. “DWU’s goal is to continue to provide this essential service and to help customers establish a payment plan that fits their budget to avoid disconnection or late fee charges.”

All residential customers will receive information in both their August and September utility bills asking them to contact customer service and establish a payment plan if their account is past due.

Dallas Water Utilities says it is also helping customers with identifying non-profit agencies that may be able to provide financial assistance.