Suspect killed in shootout with Dallas officers after crashing stolen car, police say

Police said a woman was inside the suspect vehicle. She and the officers involved were not injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot by Dallas officers early Sunday morning after leading them on a chase with a stolen vehicle, police said.

The incident started at about 12:40 a.m. According to Dallas police, officers were on a routine investigation on Barnes Ridge Road and El Capitan Drive when they saw the vehicle.

The officers decided to perform a traffic stop and went to approach the suspect when he allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. Police fired back and the suspect sped off from the scene.

Officers went after the suspect until he lost control of the car and flipped it. Dallas police said the suspect shot at police as officers approached the wrecked vehicle. The officers fired back and shot the suspect who was later pronounced dead.

Police said a woman was inside of the wrecked vehicle, but she was not injured. None of the officers involved were hurt either.

No other information is available.