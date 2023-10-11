Nine 18-wheelers catch fire at repair business, Dallas officials say

The cause of the fire is undetermined. No one was reported injured.

DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) had to put out a fire that impacted multiple 18-wheelers at a repair business Sunday evening.

A DFR official said there was a 911 call about a structure fire on Kleberg Road at about 7:30 p.m. on July 9. It was by the C. F. Hawn Freeway and Silverado Drive.

According to DFR, the caller originally reported a fire at a mobile home. When firefighters arrived, they said there was no structure fire, but there were multiple 18-wheelers on fire instead.

The fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m.

Initial reports said there were at least six 18-wheelers involved, but investigators have since confirmed that there were nine. Some of them had a tractor and a trailer while others just had the trailer.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.