I-35 closures planned near downtown Dallas starting Sunday night

DALLAS — Be prepared for nightly traffic backups on Interstate 35E near downtown Dallas starting Sunday.

Crews will have nightly lane and ramp closures as they work on the $83 million Lowest Stemmons project to help improve traffic flow and mobility in the area.

The periodic closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sunday through Friday.

The closures and impacted areas include:

North and southbound I-35E narrowed up to four lanes at a time, between Continental Avenue and Hi Line Drive

Various northbound I-35E ramp closures, including the on-ramp from westbound Woodall Rogers Freeway and the on-ramp from westbound Commerce Street

North and southbound I-35E on- and off-ramps at Continental Avenue

North and southbound Dallas North Tollway exit ramps to I-35E

Various local street closures in the area as construction continues

🚨North and Southbound I-35E will be narrowed, up to four lanes at a time, between Continental Ave. and Hi Line Dr.



🚨There will also be various northbound I-35E ramp closures including the on-ramp from westbound Woodall Rogers Fwy and the on-ramp from WB Commerce St. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/2FPcjwsZYo — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) October 16, 2021

The Lowest Stemmons project is a 2.3-mile effort to improve congestion along I-35E, from Interstate 30 to north of Oak Lawn Avenue. The construction was initially expected to be completed in early 2020.