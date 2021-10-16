I-35 closures planned near downtown Dallas starting Sunday night

DALLAS — Be prepared for nightly traffic backups on Interstate 35E near downtown Dallas starting Sunday.
Crews will have nightly lane and ramp closures as they work on the $83 million Lowest Stemmons project to help improve traffic flow and mobility in the area.
The periodic closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Sunday through Friday.
The closures and impacted areas include:
- North and southbound I-35E narrowed up to four lanes at a time, between Continental Avenue and Hi Line Drive
- Various northbound I-35E ramp closures, including the on-ramp from westbound Woodall Rogers Freeway and the on-ramp from westbound Commerce Street
- North and southbound I-35E on- and off-ramps at Continental Avenue
- North and southbound Dallas North Tollway exit ramps to I-35E
- Various local street closures in the area as construction continues
The Lowest Stemmons project is a 2.3-mile effort to improve congestion along I-35E, from Interstate 30 to north of Oak Lawn Avenue. The construction was initially expected to be completed in early 2020.
The project includes adding extra lanes for vehicles entering and exiting the highway.