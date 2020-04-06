After 6 days of protests, Dallas town hall to address police oversight board

Board monitor Tonya McClary says she has received at least 50 complaints over the handling of protests in Dallas

Dallas residents are invited to take part in an online town hall Thursday night to discuss the role of the Community Police Oversight Board.

Councilman Casey Thomas, who represents southern Dallas, is hosting the conversation with police monitor Tonya McClary; chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare Jr., chairman Changa Masomakali and community activist Olinka Green.

McClary says she has received at least 50 complaints over the handling of protests in Dallas, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. There have been protests in cities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the past six days.

The 15-member oversight board has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have received a lot of complaints... Some people really just kind of want to tell the story of what happened and other people have real concerns about how they interacted with the police," McClary said.

McClary says she plans to come up with a set of recommendations to improve police response to protests.

The Dallas Police Department also received 10 demands and ideas Saturday from local civil rights and faith leaders. There have been growing demands on police departments across the country to implement new policies or strengthen previous ones.