Know before you Uber: Here are the 5 Deep Ellum 'flow zones' in place for rideshare pickups this weekend

Earlier this month, Deep Ellum announced flow zones are returning this weekend and will be in place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

These designated rideshare zones have been in effect on and off for several years, dating back to 2019. Here are this year's zones, according to the Deep Ellum Foundation:

Commerce Street: Near Pryor Street and Malcolm X Boulevard

Malcolm X Boulevard: Between Elm Street and July Alley

Swiss Avenue: Between North Hawkins Street and North Good Latimer Expressway

Floyd Street: Between North Good Latimer Expressway and Cantegral Street

North Good Latimer Expressway: Between Commerce and Main streets

Guards will be stationed at each zone to make sure traffic can flow safely. The zones are aimed helping improve traffic flow and congestion in the busy entertainment district during high-traffic nightlife hours.

Deep Ellum is also encouraging visitors to use its two main parking garages and lots, which account for more than 1,000 combined spaces and charge $2 per hour.

The neighborhood -- which boasts more than 100 bars and restaurants, including more than 30 live music venues -- has been ramping up safety and crowd control efforts in recent months.

A shooting on Elm Street left two people injured in April. Following that incident, police began temporarily closing sections of certain roads to traffic, including Main Street and Elm Street.