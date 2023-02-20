x
Pedestrian hit by unmarked Dallas police vehicle, department says

The accident happened near the department headquarters early Sunday morning.
DALLAS — Dallas police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by an unmarked police vehicle early Sunday morning.

The department said officers responded to the accident in the 1400 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, which is near DPD Headquarters.

According to police, the officer stayed at the scene and the accident is still under investigation. The department also tells WFAA that the officer has not been put on leave.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition. As of Monday morning, Dallas police say that person was still critically injured.

No other information about the crash was available.

