Dallas house fire sends man to hospital, officials say

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire was an accident. One person got out safely while another suffered burn injuries.

DALLAS — An accidental fire at a one-story Dallas home sent a man to a hospital early Saturday morning, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

A DFR representative said there was a call about a fire in the 400 block on Avenue F at 12:52 a.m. When firefighters got there, they saw a large fire coming from the front of the home.

The first group of firefighters made their way inside to put out the flames. The DFR says the fire was officially put out at 1:18 a.m.

Two people were in the house when the fire started. One person got out safely, but a man had to be rescued from the one of the bedroom by firefighters.

According to the DFR, the man did suffer from burn injuries and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the fire started in another bedroom after some items caught fire from either a candle or smoking materials that weren't thrown away properly.

