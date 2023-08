The backup was starting around 8th Street, a couple miles south of downtown.

DALLAS — Northbound Interstate 35E was cleared around 7 a.m. Friday after an early-morning shutdown heading into downtown Dallas.

The backup was starting around 8th Street, a couple miles south of downtown, and it started around 4 a.m., causing lengthy traffic delays as the morning rush hour ramped up.

The closure was re-opened around 7 a.m.