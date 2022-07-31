x
Dallas suspect dies after attempted break-ins, charging at homeowner, police say

Police believe that man was harassing the neighborhood and charged at a homeowner when he was shot.
DALLAS — Police have opened an investigation on the death of a man that was allegedly harassing a Dallas neighborhood late Saturday night.

The police department said officers responded to a shooting on Quinto Drive at about 11 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man shot was bothering the neighborhood while attempting to break into several cars.

According to police, the man threatened to kill one homeowner while he was pretending to have a weapon. He allegedly charged at the homeowner twice before he was shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the man.

Dallas police didn't say whether the homeowner was the one that shot the suspect.

