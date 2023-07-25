Dallas police shooting reported along Lemmon Avenue near Love Field, officials say

Helicopter footage from the scene showed a large U-Haul truck that had crashed and had front-end damage.

DALLAS — Dallas police officers on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a police shooting on Lemmon Avenue near Dallas Love Field airport, officials said.

The scene was still active around 1 p.m. Officers were responding to the shooting in the 7100 block of Lemmon, across from the Frontiers of Flight Museum, just east of Love Field.

Helicopter footage from the scene showed a large U-Haul truck that had crashed and had front-end damage. There were also several officers at the scene investigating the incident.

More information about what happened was not yet available early Tuesday afternoon.

Dalla Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the 7100 block of Lemmon Ave. PIO is on scene. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 25, 2023