Dallas police shooting reported along Lemmon Avenue near Love Field, officials say

DALLAS — Dallas police officers on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a police shooting on Lemmon Avenue near Dallas Love Field airport, officials said.
The scene was still active around 1 p.m. Officers were responding to the shooting in the 7100 block of Lemmon, across from the Frontiers of Flight Museum, just east of Love Field.
Helicopter footage from the scene showed a large U-Haul truck that had crashed and had front-end damage. There were also several officers at the scene investigating the incident.
More information about what happened was not yet available early Tuesday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.