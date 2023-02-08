Dallas officers respond to possible police shooting at motel, sources say

The incident was still developing around 10:30 a.m. at a motel along U.S. 175 and St. Augustine Drive.

DALLAS — Officers were responding to a police shooting at a Dallas motel on Wednesday morning, police sources confirmed to WFAA.

The incident was still developing around 10:30 a.m. at a motel along U.S. 175 and St. Augustine Drive in southeast Dallas, near Interstate 20.

Details about the possible shooting were still limited Wednesday morning. Police sources confirmed to WFAA that police were responding to a report of a theft. When they arrived at a motel room, there were several people in the room, and one of the people opened fire on officers, the sources said. Police then returned fire.

The status of the suspects was unclear. No officers were hurt during the incident.

