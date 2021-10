The accident happened about 2:30 a.m. near Harry Hines Boulevard and Royal Lane in northwest Dallas.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was taken to a hospital after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle early Saturday morning, officials said.

The officer's car was clipped by another car, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.