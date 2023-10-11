Dallas police officer suspended 5 days over racist 'challenge coin' design

Caleb McCollum was identified as the officer, but more information about him was not released by officials.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who designed a racist "challenge coin" for his fellow officers has been suspended five days, police officials confirmed Monday.

The coin, which was commemorating the 15-year anniversary of the Dallas Police Department's South Central Patrol Division, drew scrutiny last summer when it was posted to a Dallas Police Association members' website.

The coin depicted a Pillsbury Dough Boy holding cash and a gun as he stands behind an apparent drug house. The Dough Boy was also wearing a grill, and the coin featured a Dallas police car on one side and a purple car with large rims on the other.

"Big 'T' Plaza" was written across the top of the coin. The plaza is a shopping center in South Oak Cliff.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia in a statement called the coin "insensitive and racially offensive."

"I know that this coin, and what it depicts, does not represent the beliefs or ideals of the men and women of the Dallas Police Department as a whole," Garcia said. "We will not tolerate this type of conduct."

The officer was placed on administrative leave as internal affairs investigated the issue.

It was unclear when McCollum will begin serving his five-day suspension, or if he already has.

The city's Black Police Association first raised concerns over the coin in August 2022, calling the depiction racist.